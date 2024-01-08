HGV drivers will be fined if they use Albert Bridge to cross the river

The Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea has enforced a three-tonne weight restriction on Albert Bridge.

The bridge which links Chelsea and Battersea has had a weight restriction in place for over a decade but was managed by width restrictions.

Drivers have been given notice and cameras have been installed to issue penalty charge notices.

Any HGV that uses the bridge will receive a fixed penalty notice of £130, reduced to £65 if paid within 14 days.

Albert Bridge was completed in 1873 Credit: PA

Kensington & Chelsea say they are taking the responsibility to protect the Grade II-listed river crossing and iconic landmark 'very seriously'.

The lead member for Planning and Public realm, Cllr Cem Kemahli, said: “Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to motor traffic for five years.

"We don’t want to be in the same position here in Kensington and Chelsea which is why we are starting to enforce the weight restriction on Albert Bridge.

“The bridge is structurally sound and perfectly safe, but it is a listed structure and an important river crossing so we need to make sure we protect both the surface and the structure for the long term.”

The council are encouraging motorists not driving HGVs but are driving vehicles heavier than three tonnes to use another route to protect the bridge.