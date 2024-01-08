Play Brightcove video

A kayaker inspected the damage done by Storm Henk by rowing through floodwater in the Buckinghamshire town of Marlow.

A video shared online showed him making his way along a footpath by the River Thames which had burst its bank.

The Environment Agency said a total of 1,800 properties across England had flooded and more could be affected over the next week as river levels rise. There were 169 flood warnings in place where flooding is expected and 159 flood alerts on Monday morning in the southern parts of England, up through the Midlands and into Yorkshire. In Surrey 19 flood warnings are in place. Chertsey resident Pauline Bamforth said she was fast asleep when firefighters knocked on her door.

Speaking to ITV News London she said: "We were asked to evacuate our properties, which was all a bit of a shock, and we were all very shaky.

"The fire brigade did an amazing job of rescuing us house by house, making sure everybody was safe, including a lot of the older people.

"We were all told to pack a bag and brought here to Shepperton and to the emergency centre.

"We had a cat we weren't prepared to leave behind and we managed to get on the boat.

"The fire brigade help with the cat, as he did with the other four cats, two dogs and a budgie that were also brought here for safety. So it was quite tricky."

In a statement Surrey Council Council added: "Following the recent heavy rain across Surrey, our crews have been working around the clock, responding to flooding incidents. "While we’re still seeing parts of Surrey affected by flooding, we’re urging residents to be prepared by planning journeys, avoiding driving through flood water, and staying up to date with advice from the Met Office."

A yellow cold health alert is also in place for the South East of England and London.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold."

The cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can have a serious health impact for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

