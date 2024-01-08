Aslef drivers demand 12% pay rise after Sadiq Khan finds £30m to avert strikes

London mayor Sadiq Khan has offered Tube unions an extra £30m to avert a week-long pay strike. City Hall said the money would be found 'as part of the usual budget setting process'. But Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall accused Mr Khan of a 'desperate move' ahead of May's election.

The move prompted drivers union Aslef to demand a pay rise of 12%.

"It means negotiations start afresh and as there is more money on the table we now want our original claim for an RPI plus pay rise of around 12%+ and a cut in working hours to be met in full," said Aslef's Finn Brennan.

"We are very pleased that the Mayor has found the magic money tree and our members expect to share the fruit," he added. RMT members were due to stage a series of rolling strikes which threatened severe disruption on the Tube from Sunday evening. London Underground bosses warned there would be little or no service until Friday. UK Hospitality, the trade body representing bars and restaurants, said the sector was facing a £50m hit in lost takings. The strike was suspended at the last minute when the offer of extra cash persuaded RMT officials to re-open talks with Transport for London. Union members had earlier rejected a 5% pay offer - although the deal was accepted by Aslef. City Hall said the mayor stepped in to avoid huge disruption to Londoners and damage to the economy.' 'This shows what can be achieved by engaging and working with trade unions and transport staff rather than working against them,' said Sadiq Khan. He added: 'The suspension of strikes is really good news as commuters return after the New Year.'

But the mayor's election rival was scathing. 'Sadiq Khan has capitulated and handed over one month's worth of ULEZ money to get his union mates to postpone their strikes,' said Susan Hall. She added: 'It is a desperate move from someone clearly more worried about losing the election than he is about looking after taxpayers' money'. RMT General Secretary Mick Cash described the extra money as 'significant' 'This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations withTfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute,' said Mr Cash.

