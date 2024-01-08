West London market set to be revamped with 40 new homes

One of London's oldest markets is set to be revamped as part of a new development.

A office block and 40 affordable homes will be built alongside the market which sits next to Underground railway arches.

Whilst some traders and locals are optimistic about the redevelopment. Some have concerns about plans.

Imogen Trenchall, from Protect Shepherd's Bush Market, has lived in Shepherd's Bush her whole life and the market has been a big part of it.

“The market is the heart of Shepherd's Bush. There have been long-running threats to the future of the market and this is just the latest stage.

"Me and a lot of local people are really worried about the long-term future of the market."

The market will undergo a revamp

Imogen also told ITV London about her concerns that the redevelopment won't protect the traders.

She added: "We are very concerned this development does not protect their future.

"What we want is positive investment in the market that supports the existing and the future traders. And celebrates the social value of the market."

Yoo Capital bought the market just before the pandemic.

Speaking to ITV London Louise Page-Jennings from site owners, Yoo Capital said: "We are trying to really keep the character of Shepherd’s Bush Market what it is.

"Improving facilities, improving the retail area but not taking away what makes Shepherd's Bush so great. Keeping the traders, keeping the character but improving it for everyone."

The building work is due to start by the end of this year and will last for around three years.

She added: "We’re not redeveloping Shepherd's Bush market. We are refurbing it. We’re investing into it.

"It’s a really important market but it needs help to survive. It needs support and we’re here to invest and to support it and support the traders."

Disruption is expected to be minimal with the market due to stay open throughout the refurbishment.

"We’re going to try and keep disruption to an absolute minimum for the traders. But obviously, some moving around.

"Some traders will be relocated into different units in the market but the market will remain open the whole time. The main development will be on the land next door not actually on the market."