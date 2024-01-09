A classic car show in south-east London has been scrapped due to the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), its organisers have said.

The Bromley Pageant of Motoring, which has been running for the past 40 years, took place in Norman Park, Bromley, with classic cars of all ages in attendance.

However, the site became part of the ULEZ area after the zone’s expansion in August, which would result in many attendees having to pay a £12.50 charge to attend the show. Though cars bought more than 40 years ago are exempt from the ULEZ charge, many ‘modern classics’ attending the event would end up having to pay.

Organisers Pippa and Jason Griffiths, from A-ME Event Management, said that they had taken ‘considerable time’ to ‘evaluate the options’ for the future of the event following the introduction of the ULEZ zone across Greater London.

A statement read: “It became clear that Norman Park is no longer an option and any move to a new venue and date needs to ensure that this firm favourite of the classic car calendar has a bright future. We have made the very difficult decision to not hold the event in 2024 but are working on plans to bring back the Bromley Pageant of Motoring in 2025.

“We appreciate the support we have received from car owners, clubs, trade and visitors over the time we have had the honour of looking after the Pageant and we are as disappointed as you that it will not take place this year.

“We do look forward to what the future will hold for this wonderful event, and we hope to bring you further details later in the year.”

The ULEZ area was expanded on August 29, having previously been introduced in April 2019 to cover everywhere within the North and South Circular roads. However, the August expansion saw all London boroughs covered with many key sites such as Wembley, Chessington World of Adventures and Heathrow Airport coming within the ULEZ’s new boundaries.

