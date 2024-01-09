Grand plan to give London's Oxford Street a £90m makeover moves big step forward

A multi-million pound plan to transform London's Oxford Street and return the tourist and retail hotspot to its former glory has taken a big step forward.

Two thirds of people who took part in a consultation, including residents, businesses, and visitors said they liked the scheme.

The street which is over a mile long has earned itself a reputation for tacky souvenir shops and brightly coloured candy stores.

Things got so bad even the boss of M&S called it a 'national embarrassment' - but perhaps not for much longer.

The £90m plan proposes wider footways, improved seating, more trees and clearer signage - making the area more attractive to shoppers and businesses.

"It’s heartening to see local people and businesses have given their support for our plans to improve Oxford Street and its surrounding areas," said Cllr Geoff Barraclough, from Westminster City Council.

"After a number of schemes have been proposed to develop the district in the past, I am confident that we have an ambitious and deliverable plan in place," he added.

Recently big names like HMV have come back to Oxford Street and newcomers including IKEA will also open for business soon.

Dee Corsi from the New West End Company said: "The Oxford Street Programme represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to regenerate one of the world’s most iconic retail and leisure destinations, and we are delighted that the proposed plans have been so well received by the local Westminster community and other members of the public.

"Alongside a strong pipeline of ambitious mixed-use developments, a flurry of high-profile new openings earmarked for the next 12 months and, of course, the continued positive impact of the Elizabeth Line, an improved public realm is the final component of the world-class experience all those who visit Oxford Street expect.

"We look forward to working with Westminster City Council and our members to deliver this clear vision for the nation’s high street."

