Lisa Snowdon wants Londoners to know the signs of meningitis after falling ill

Lisa Snowdon joined Charlene White in the studio

TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon warned of the danger of ignoring possible symptoms of meningitis after suffering for weeks with a headache and fever.

Lisa tried to overlook the symptoms for nearly a month but began to worry about her health and eventually got medical help.

She was taken to hospital in 2010 where doctors diagnosed viral meningitis, a condition which can affect people at any age.

"I pretty much just tried to ignore the symptoms, it was crippling head pain that no amount of painkillers could get rid of," Lisa Snowdon told ITV News London.

"There were other things looking back now I felt really unwell, really tired.

"I put it down to it being November, you work really hard you get to the end of the year. I was really cold, I had a fever, I had a stiff neck."

Lisa was co-hosting the Capital Radio Breakfast Show when she was diagnosed and had a packed schedule of work events.

Lisa Snowdon was admitted into hospital after switching on the Bond Street Christmas lights Credit: PA

She added: "I remember turning on the lights for a charity, everything was swimming in front of me.

"Then I had to get across London I had to take a taxi bike and I had no strength in my body to even hold on to the guy driving me.

"And I thought what is going on with me? The next day I was admitted to hospital, I could barely walk."

Lisa Snowdon took up the role of President at charity Meningitis Now to help spread awareness of the condition.

She said she took some time to recover from the disease and hasn't been the same since.

"It took a good couple of years, and sometimes I still think that I don't have the same ability - learning my lines and that mental capacity.

"I don't always think I'm always back to speed of that. I think it definitely had a big effect on my brain.

"When I was admitted to hospital they did the scan and saw that my brain was really inflamed and really swollen.

"Because that's what meningitis is. Its the inflammation of the membrane that covers the spinal cord and the brain - hence the crippling headaches."

Meningitis is an infection of the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord and is most common in babies, young children, teenagers and young adults.

It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection. Bacterial meningitis is rarer but more serious than viral meningitis.

It can cause life-threatening blood poisoning and result in permanent damage to the brain or nerves.

Charity Meningitis Now is encouraging people to walk each day in January around 8,000 steps to reflect the 8,000 lives devastated each year through meningitis.

Lisa Snowdon added: "You just contract it. When your immune systems depleted you can just contract it.

"It's usually from the months of November to kind of February those kind of colder months when there's loads of bugs flying around you can catch it that way."

Symptoms of meningitis develop suddenly and can include:

a high temperature (fever)

being sick

a headache

a rash that does not fade when a glass is rolled over it (but a rash will not always develop)

stomach cramps

a stiff neck

a dislike of bright lights

drowsiness or unresponsiveness

seizures (fits)

These symptoms can appear in any order. You do not always get all the symptoms.

