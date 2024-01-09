Play Brightcove video

Mayor Sadiq Khan has refused to say how much taxpayers’ money he is prepared to spend on a fresh pay offer for Tube workers.

A week-long strike by thousands of RMT workers was suspended on Sunday after City Hall offered extra cash.

RMT members who include station staff, signallers, maintenance engineers and some drivers have a rejected a 5% pay rise - even though it was accepted by Aslef, the main drivers’ union.

The RMT said the mayor had offered an extra £30m - a figure later confirmed by a City Hall spokesperson.

But Mr Khan refused to confirm the amount when he was questioned by members of the London Assembly.

Conservative chair of the Budget & Performance Committee Neil Garratt said the mayor had signalled a change in negotiating tactics.

"It sounds like the Bat Signal has gone up from City Hall that if you want more money then threaten a strike," Mr Garratt told Sadiq Khan.

London's mayor defended his actions and said he believed in talking and negotiating, adding: "I don't see it as a sign of weakness. I see it as recognising the fantastic work our transport workers do.

"They are represented by excellent trade unions and I am keen to ensure we resolve things amicably."

Neil Garratt claimed extra money was the reason the strike was called off rather than negotiations.

