Sadiq Khan refuses to confirm how much taxpayer cash will be spent to resolve Tube dispute
Mayor Sadiq Khan has refused to say how much taxpayers’ money he is prepared to spend on a fresh pay offer for Tube workers.
A week-long strike by thousands of RMT workers was suspended on Sunday after City Hall offered extra cash.
RMT members who include station staff, signallers, maintenance engineers and some drivers have a rejected a 5% pay rise - even though it was accepted by Aslef, the main drivers’ union.
The RMT said the mayor had offered an extra £30m - a figure later confirmed by a City Hall spokesperson.
But Mr Khan refused to confirm the amount when he was questioned by members of the London Assembly.
Conservative chair of the Budget & Performance Committee Neil Garratt said the mayor had signalled a change in negotiating tactics.
"It sounds like the Bat Signal has gone up from City Hall that if you want more money then threaten a strike," Mr Garratt told Sadiq Khan.
London's mayor defended his actions and said he believed in talking and negotiating, adding: "I don't see it as a sign of weakness. I see it as recognising the fantastic work our transport workers do.
"They are represented by excellent trade unions and I am keen to ensure we resolve things amicably."
Neil Garratt claimed extra money was the reason the strike was called off rather than negotiations.
