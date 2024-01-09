Paris names street after London music icon David Bowie to celebrate legacy

Play Brightcove video

Above: Friends remember 'incredible times' with David Bowie

Paris has named a street after London music icon David Bowie on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The idea of Rue David Bowie was first announced in 2020 by Jérôme Coumet, the mayor of the 13th arrondissement.

This new street is situated between two modern office buildings including the headquarters of news publications Le Monde and L’Obs.

This tribute also celebrates Bowie’s first Paris performance in 1965 — his first outside the United Kingdom — and his lasting impact on music, fashion and culture.

Bowie’s influence on music, with hits like “Space Oddity” and “Let’s Dance,” as well as fashion, are now permanently recognized in the Paris city landscape.

Bowie died of cancer in 2016.

"You could never tell with David. You could never predict what he would like and not like. I think he would have liked this. Why not? I think it's an honour," said childhood friend George Underwood.

Another friend, Geoff MacCormack added: "It's a wonderful occasion and I think Paris meant a lot to David and we had such incredible times here so it makes it even more special. It's a brilliant occasion."

Jérôme Coumet, mayor of Paris, 13th district said it was a fitting tribute to a performer who meant so much to France.

"He loved Paris, he liked this city very much and he came regularly and would perform here regularly. It's the first place outside of the English speaking world where he gave a concert. Beyond that, he was a great artist and it seemed very clear to us that we should honour David Bowie. I learnt that we were the first in the world and I'm glad."

