Play Brightcove video

A gang armed with sledgehammers smashed their way into a family-run jewellers in South London in a frightening attack which saw Rolex watches worth thousands stolen.

Staff and customers were inside Antony James Jewellers in Kingston upon Thames when the attackers struck while a witness caught the brazen theft on camera.

Owner Tony James said he had never seen anything like it in his 50 years in business, adding: "My son and nephew were there, they realized the windows were broken and watches attacked.

"They were reacting very quickly and prevented many more being taken. We've got internal shutters so they came down and protected what the thieves hadn't got to.

"They reacted to get the watches out the window so no further ones could be taken."

Tony said the attack was over "in seconds" and the window struck around twenty times.

The shop has been run by the same family for three generations and Tony said he hoped police had enough evidence to find the attackers.

He added: "Rolexes are very popular and obviously they're valuable items, but they've become very popular in the business. So, you know, it's it's it's a thing that people want.

"We've had great support from the public and local businesses and jewellers from different areas as well.

"But you don't expect it to happen to you and just hope that the police can find these people and take them off the streets."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...