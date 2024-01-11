Appeal after woman and her two dogs killed in a crash in north London

A 23-year-old woman has died after a collision involving a car in north London.

Police were called to A10, Cambridge Road, in Edmonton at 19:23 on Tuesday 9th January to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

Emergency services attended the scene and an 23-year-old woman was given first aid but despite the best efforts, the woman died at the scene.

The woman is believed to have been out walking two dogs, who were also killed.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been bailed to return on a date in February pending further enquiries.

Detectives want to speak to the driver of a red Audi who was in the vicinity of the collision at the time it happened.

They also ask if any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to make contact with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 5858/09Jan.

