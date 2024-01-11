Roads closed as bus bursts into flames in South London

An electric double-decker bus caught fire in South London this morning with witnesses reporting smoke and fumes.

Police were called this morning to reports of a bus on fire in the Wimbledon Hill area.

Emergency services including 15 firefighters are at the scene on Alwyne Road where the fire on now under control.

A 25-metre cordon and a road closures are in place which are expected to remain for much of the morning.

There have been no reported injuries, Police said.

Wimbledon Hill Road in both directions partially blocked, with queuing traffic.

A Met police spokesperson said: "We thank the local community for their patience and cooperation as emergency services work at the scene"

