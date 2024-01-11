Former AFC Wimbledon managing director suspended for sexist abuse

Former AFC Wimbledon managing director Danny Macklin has been suspended by the Football Association after admitting to a charge of misconduct.

Macklin, who admitted to making abusive and sexist comments about a female colleague while he was in the role, has also been ordered to complete an education course.

He stepped down from his position on September 8 before the allegations, for which he later apologised on X, were made public.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

An FA statement read: “Danny Macklin has been suspended from all football and football-related activity up to and including 25 March 2024, and he has also been ordered to complete an education course.

“The FA alleged that Danny Macklin breached FA Rule E3.1 by using abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening language in reference to a female member of AFC Wimbledon’s staff while he was employed as their Managing Director.

“It was further alleged that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as his language included a reference – whether express or implied – to gender.

“Danny Macklin subsequently admitted this charge. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing.”

Macklin, who has previously held posts at Leyton Orient, Southend and Essex County Cricket Club, was last month reported missing from Essex and later found by police in Cornwall.

He posted on X that he had been found “safely” by police and would “seek the help I need and sorry for the terrible pain I have caused so many and then seek to rebuild my career / life”.

AFC Wimbledon responded to the FA’s announcement with a statement on their website.

They said: “The Club notes the decision of an independent regulatory commission in respect of our former managing director Danny Macklin, as published on the FA website today.

As stated in our previous announcement, AFC Wimbledon strives to be a responsible and inclusive community club at all times, and the behaviour highlighted in this enquiry will not be tolerated.

We will be making no further comment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...