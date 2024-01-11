Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith banned from driving

A former London mayoral candidate has been temporarily banned from driving.

Zac Goldsmith was caught speeding four times in London last year, including twice on the same road.

The former Conservative MP for Richmond Park pleaded guilty to the four incidents.

On April 27 last year, he was caught travelling along Chelsea Embankment at 29mph, despite the limit being 20mph, according to court papers.

Just over a month later, on May 31, the Tory environmentalist drove at 46mph on the A316 in Twickenham, which has a 40mph limit.

He was caught speeding on that same road on August 3, while driving at 47mph.

A month before the August incident, on July 18, Lord Goldsmith exceeded the 20mph limit on Bayswater Road, next to Kensington Gardens, while travelling at 28mph.

District Judge Nina Tempia imposed an interim disqualification, banning the 48-year-old from driving until his sentencing in March- for exceeding speed limits in a hybrid electric Volkswagen Golf on roads in Paddington, Chelsea and Twickenham between April and August 2023.

Lord Goldsmith, who unsuccessfully ran to be London Mayor in 2016 before serving as environment minister in Boris Johnson’s cabinet, did not attend the hearing.

