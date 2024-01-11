A former Royal Marine has been reunited with his prosthetic legs after they were stolen from a Premier Inn car park in west London.

Triple amputee, Mark Ormrod MBE, filmed the aftermath of the theft showing shattered glass on the ground before revealing his car’s broken rear window.

He posted the footage on social media and it didn't take long for Mark's stolen belongings to be found in an alleyway nearby.

Mark said: "So on my way out of London tonight I checked my emails and DMs and had messages from a woman who said she’d found my stuff just after 8pm last night in an alley by her house and somehow saw my social media post about it!!! I now have everything back."

Mr Ormrod, from Plymouth, underwent a triple amputation – losing both legs and his right arm – after standing on a bomb while on a routine foot patrol in Afghanistan on Christmas Eve 2007.

Mark added: "For someone to break into anyone’s car and steal from them is wrong. To break into a disabled persons car makes me think that the thief was desperate and I’m going to assume (rightly or wrongly) that they’re life’s in a bad place and they’re down on their luck, however what I will say is this.

"We may not always be responsible for our situations in life and it may not always be our fault when we’re down on our luck but it is always our responsibility to pull ourselves up and make our lives better (internally & externally). "Whoever you are that broke into my car I hope that if you are down on your luck that things change.

"Draw a line in the sand, take personally responsibility for your life, pull yourself up and take your life to where you want it to be."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...