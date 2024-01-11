Producers have dropped the first teaser trailer for upcoming music biopic, 'Back to Black' - a movie on the late Amy Winehouse.

The movie is about Winehouse’s years living in London and her journey to fame stars also include Lesley Manville, Eddie Marsan and Jack O'Connell.

In the trailer, Winehouse can be heard saying: “I don’t write songs to be famous, I write songs because I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t.”

The film will go through her music career from the beginning - her on stage at an early gig, getting one of her famous tattoos, and her mother Janis, played by Lesley Manville, crafting her signature beehive hairstyle.

Amy Winehouse performed in music venue KOKO Camden Credit: PA

In 2006, Winehouse's album Back To Black made her a global superstar and won five Grammys.

The film will feature many of Winehouse’s hit songs. Winehouse’s career was cut short in 2011 when she died aged 27.

She was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor in her home in Camden and died shortly afterwards.

Back to Black will be released on the 12th April.

