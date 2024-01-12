Former London Philharmonic Orchestra conductor charged with child sex offence

A world-renowned classical music conductor has been charged with a child sex offence.

Jan Latham-Koenig was arrested at Victoria station on Wednesday (10 January) following an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command.

Latham-Koenig, who lives in South Kensington, has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

The 70-year-old is alleged to have arranged or facilitated a child sex offence and sexual communication with a child.

He was charged with the offence on Thursday and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, police said.

Latham-Koenig was appointed an OBE in 2020 for services to music and UK/Russian cultural relations.