Strawberry Hill: Three men arrested after fatal stabbing in Twickenham

Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death at Strawberry Hill railway station, south-west London.

Anojan Gnaneswaran, 21, from Twickenham, was attacked just before midnight on Monday.

British Transport Police say two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old have been arrested.

Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information to support this investigation.

"We continue to appeal for anyone that hasn’t been in touch already to reach out as soon as possible. In particular, I am urging for those who live in the vicinity of the train station."

Three people aged 15, 19 and 20 were arrested on Tuesday 9 and have all been released under investigation and a 16-year-old boy has been released on police bail.

