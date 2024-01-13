Man extradited from Netherlands charged with Newham murder

A man extradited from the Netherlands has been charged with murdering a man in east London.

Saqib Khan, 22, was arrested by Dutch authorities on December 4 and returned to the UK on January 12, where he was taken into custody.

He was charged with the murder of Anselam Senaj, 26, who died in Newham on November 11. He was also charged with possession of a knife.

Police were called just after 10pm to reports that a man had been stabbed inside a car at the junction of Victoria Avenue and Grangewood Street.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Mr Senaj died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination showed his cause of death was a stab wound to the chest.

His next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers, police said.

On November 22, warrants were issued at various addresses in London and five people were arrested and taken into custody.

Khalis Malik, 18, of Pittman Gardens, Ilford, Zain Ali, 20, of Poulett Road, East Ham, Esahak Yusuf, 19, of Benson Avenue E6, and two 17-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday, November 24 and then at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, November 28.

Khan is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday January 13.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...