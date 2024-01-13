Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters attend seventh national march in London

Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of police officers are on duty in London for the march

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters have taken to the streets of London as part of a global day for action involving 30 countries, as the war in Gaza nears the 100-day mark.

Around 1,700 police officers are on duty in the capital on Saturday, with protesters warned that they face arrest if they “intentionally push the limit” on placards and slogans.

Demonstrators met on Queen Victoria Street before making their way along Fleet Street on Saturday morning.

The seventh National March for Palestine features an appearance by Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, which will join a group of Palestinian children.

The 3.5m puppet became an international symbol of human rights after she journeyed 8,000km from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in July 2021.

The protest comes after the UK and the USA carried out airstrikes against Houthi bases in Yemen.

The Iran-backed rebel group has repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea in the wake of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

In London, around 1,700 officers are policing the march, including many from forces outside of the capital.

The Metropolitan Police said there are a number of conditions in place, including: Any person participating in the procession must not deviate from the route specified; the speeches at the assembly following the procession must end by 4.30pm and the whole event must end by 5pm; no participant in the protest may enter the area around the Israeli Embassy.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had been briefed by the Met’s commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on plans to “ensure order and safety” during the protest.

“I back them to use their powers to manage the protest and crack down on any criminality,” the MP said.

Protesters will head to Parliament Square, via Fleet Street and Victoria Embankment, where speeches will take place.

