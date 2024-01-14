Play Brightcove video

Police said they hoped the man's distinctive yellow hoodie may help

CCTV footage has been released after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man on a bike in east London.

The victim was walking down the High Street in Stratford when she was approached by an unknown man on a bike who proceeded to grab her inappropriately, police said.

The incident happened at about 5.30am on Wednesday 18 October 2023.

The Metropolitan Police said that as the victim tried to push him away, the suspect pulled her towards him and grabbed her again.

She managed to get away before the suspect cycled off in the direction of Romford Road.

The woman was not injured but was left extremely distressed.

Investigating Officer Sam Drury said: “Nobody should ever have to experience this type of behaviour when walking along the streets of London.

“We continue to investigate and have been working on a number of enquiries in order to find the man responsible.

“We are now releasing CCTV footage of a man we would like to speak with and are appealing for help from member of the public to identify him.

“We recognise this footage is not completely clear, however we are hoping his distinctive yellow hoodie may help to jog someone’s memory, should they have seen him on that day, or any other.”

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information should call police on 101 or via ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 2532/18OCT23.

