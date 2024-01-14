Woman shot and three men injured after gunshots fired in Brixton

A woman and three men have been injured after gunshots were fired in south London.

Police were called to the scene on Coldharbour Lane in Brixton just after 5am on Sunday to reports of a fight and gunshots fired.

Officers found one woman suffering gunshot injuries and she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Three men self-presented at hospital, one with gunshot wounds, one who had been stabbed, and one who had been assaulted.

None of the men’s injuries are believed to be life threatening, the force added.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call 101 referencing 1167/14jan.

