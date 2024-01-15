Man charged over plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

A man has been charged in relation to plans to disrupt the London Stock Exchange, the Metropolitan Police said.

It was alleged that activists from the Palestine Action group were planning to prevent the building from opening for trading on Monday.

Sean Middleborough, 31, of Woodlee Road, Liverpool, will appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

Five other people arrested on Sunday – three women and two men – have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The Express Newspaper, who carried out an investigation into the group's activities and initially tipped off police, reported that the plot would kickstart a planned “week of chaos”, while the Met added that there was a “suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action”.

The newspaper said the group hoped to cause “huge economic damage” by climbing on top of two revolving doors at the front of the building, armed with red paint-filled fire extinguishers, before locking their necks to the glass entrance using bike locks.