An elderly man has died following a house fire in south London.

The London Fire Brigade attended the call out to the townhouse Onslow Road, Richmond yesterday evening and they managed to get it under control two hours later.

Part of the ground floor was damaged by the fire and a man was found in the home , and sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

