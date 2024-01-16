Play Brightcove video

ITV London's Rags Martel reporting on the latest mental health film designed to help young people

Young Londoners flocked to Leicester Square to preview a new mental health film.

Here4You are releasing a film fronted by Roman Kemp and amongst others including England captain, Harry Kane, CBBC presenter, Rhys Stephenson and actor Lenny Rush.

The organisation comes from a collaboration of six of the UK’s leading mental health charities: Shout, The Mix, YoungMinds, Place2Be, Joe’s Buddy Line and Mind.

Broadcaster Roman Kemp told ITV London News that being a part of the film is really special for him: “I never really like to think of myself as an ambassador to mental health but it is the case now.

"It is hard because you go down the pub and instead of people saying how’s your dad it's them telling you how they feel and that can be a big emotional load.

"But it’s a thing to be proud of and that’s why I use my platform whether its to try and speak to government.

"Or to be able to let someone know that someone's there for them that’s what I’m gonna keep doing."

Roman Kemp's friend Joe Lyons took his own life in August 2020 Credit: ITV London

Roman Kemp's friend and Capital FM colleague Joe Lyons took his life in August 2020.

Joe's Buddy Line one of the six charities involved was set up in his memory to support those within primary school to university.

Roman added: "There’s no point in hiding things in my opinion. They come out in the worst way.

"And unfortunately for a friend of mine it came out in the worst way possible. Where there not their not here any more.

"And I don’t want that to happen to me. I don’t want that to happen to someone else.

"I’m going to talk about it as much as I possibly can. Because I know that the facts are there the more we talk about it the less of a problem there is.

Harry Kane speaking on the new mental health video Credit: ITV London

Roman encourages parents to use the school commute as an opportunity to speak to your child.

He said: "Parents are the people that come to me the most – what do I do with my 13-year-old son, 15-year-old daughter?

"Car journeys in the morning are the best thing ever, any car journeys is the best thing.

"No eye contact your both looking forward bring up the conversations in those moments or if your going for a walk bring up those tough conversations."

The film will be available to watch on ITV X from January 25.

Loose Women panelist and The Saturday's band member Frankie Bridge thinks the charity collaboration is great.

She said: “I think for all six charities to come together is a huge thing you just never really hear of it. And I think they all want the same thing out of their charity.

"They want to help young people with their mental health by coming together there only going to make that happen."

Frankie Bridge is an ambassador for Mind UK

She added: “I think you know every new generation has something new to deal with we had lockdown with Covid, the fear from that the being away from friends and family out of normal life and then being thrust back into it.

"And I think the effects of social media is a really big thing for them. I think they have a lot to contend with there’s a lot of pressure from all different places."

Here4You has come from the need to provide one dedicated point signposting to advice and guidance for young people, their carers and teachers, in the midst of a mental health crisis.

Frankie Bridge added: "Here4You just want people to communicate, and they want people to reach out and find help.

"I think for years we’ve been asking people to speak out and they’ve been talking but there's not been anywhere for them to go."

The film also includes teenagers from London chatting about their experiences of depression, so they can help others.

If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health look at the Here4You website for more help and advice.

