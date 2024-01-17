Measles cases treble in London: symptoms, treatment and advice

New figures released have highlighted that measles cases in London have nearly trebled in a year.

The UK Health Security Agency say this is down to MMR vaccine rates being lower in the capital.

Between January and November 2023, there were 104 confirmed cases of the virus in London.

Across the country 182 cases were recorded.

Case numbers rose 188% in 2023 compared with the figure recorded in 2022. The highest number of infections were reported in children aged between five and 10.

The measles rash appears around 2 to 4 days after the initial symptoms and normally fades after about a week Credit: NHS Choices

Commenting on the new data, Dr Farzana Hussain told ITV London News that she was concerned: "The fact that cases have trebled in London is very concerning.

Last summer we did a catch up campaign for all children who hadn't had their vaccine. who are up to the age of 10 to come to clinics.

To see that despite those extra clinics there's still more measles cases occurring is a real concern definitely as I say its a dangerous illness."

She added: "I think its really important that parents take there children to be vaccinated against MMR because measles is a highly contagious disease.

"We don't see much of it because of vaccines but it can cause meningitis, pneumonia and it can cause potential death - It's serious."

Dr Farzana Hussain continued, "as a mum myself, my message to all parents is to say please bring your child to be vaccinated if they haven't had it yet.

"We do vaccines at the age of one and at the age of three years and four months but its never to late.

"If you child hasn't had their vaccine just pop in to your GP practice and book in with the practice nurse. We'll definitely get that done for you."

What are the symptoms to look out for?

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, sore red watery eyes and a blotchy red/brown rash.

The first symptoms of measles include:

High temperature

Runny or blocked nose

Sneezing

A cough

Red, sore, watery eyes

Spots in the mouth

A rash that begins on the face and behind the ears, before spreading to the body

For further information, including how to treat measles, head to the NHS website

