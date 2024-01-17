Tube driver disciplined over alleged ‘free Palestine’ chants will return to work

The Tube driver who was suspended after leading passengers a chant of "free, free Palestine" over the train announcement system has been disciplined and will be allowed to return to work, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

The incident took place on a London Underground train in October as an estimated 100,000 people took to the streets of the capital in pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Footage posted online by a journalist appeared to show the chant being led over the train’s speaker system.

Protesters during a pro-Palestine march organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London. Credit: PA

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, following a thorough internal investigation in accordance with our agreed formal processes, disciplinary action has been taken with regard to the driver who made announcements on the Central line on October 21 last year.

“The driver has also written to faith groups that we have been engaging with since October to apologise for the announcements and for the impact they had on some customers travelling on the train and in the wider community.

“It is critically important to everyone at TfL that our network feels, and is, a safe and welcoming place for all Londoners, and we will do all we can to continue to ensure that.”

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s organiser on London Underground, said: “We are glad that this case has been successfully concluded in line with London Underground’s disciplinary policy.”

