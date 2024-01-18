Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, has been cooking up a storm on Instagram and is now opening a pop-up restaurant.

Beckham has created a selection of his own favourite comfort food from around the world, inspired by his upbringing.

The pop-up restaurant will offer five dishes and is exclusively available on the Uber Eats app.

Some of the five dishes available include Beckham's English Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Masala and Wagyu Bolognese.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child has created a menu for his pop-up eatery Credit: Instagram/BrooklynPeltzBeckham

Brooklyn Beckham said: “My nanny Peggy taught me how to make her English Breakfast sandwich when I was five, and it’s been my favourite ever since.

"I’ve always been into trying different foods, cuisines, and cultures, but that was one of my earliest memories of loving cooking.

"Spending time in the kitchen is definitely something me and my dad bond over… even though I think I make my English Breakfast sandwich better, he does make a pretty good one!”

Matthew Price, general manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said: “Uber Eats hosts is all about creating unique food experiences on the Uber Eats app.

"We’re excited to be working with one of the world’s most talked about foodies adding to the wide breadth of culinary talent already available on Uber Eats.”

Dishes will be available in London on January 25 and 26, priced from £10.

A statement about the collaboration says: "Brooklyn has carefully created a selection of his own favourite comfort food from around the world, inspired by his global upbringing.

"Uber Eats customers will be able to get their hands on five different dishes with prices starting at just £10, giving fellow foodies a sample of his unique cooking methods and flavours.

"Uber One users will be able to access the menu exclusively on January 25, before it goes live to all Uber Eats users."

It adds: "The global menu includes highlights such as Brooklyn’s famous English Breakfast Sandwich, Chicken Tikka Masala and Wagyu Bolognese, delivered exclusively by Uber Eats.

"With ingredients ranging from Mangalitsa streaky bacon and Iberico sausage to 12-hour slow-cooked Wagyu beef, and charcoal barbecued corn-fed tikka chicken - this is truly comfort food at its finest."

