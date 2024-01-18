Man arrested over assisting alleged prisoner escape of Daniel Khalife

A man has been arrested as part of a Met Police investigation into the alleged escape of a prisoner from HMP Wandsworth last September.

The 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, at an address in east London on suspicion of assisting and offender.

He was taken into custody at a London police station and subsequently bailed to a date in late April.

The force said the arrested man is not a member of staff at the prison.

The arrest, undertaken carried out by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command as part of their ongoing investigation, is linked to the alleged escape of Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023.

Khalife, 22, is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey in October.

Detective chief superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest follows months of careful investigation into the alleged escape and enquiries remain ongoing into this.

“We understand that there will be significant public and media interest in this arrest but with Khalife now charged and awaiting trial, it is extremely important that people do not report, comment or share information – including online – which could in any way prejudice these future court proceedings.”

