A newborn baby girl has been found wrapped in a towel inside a shopping bag on a main road in Newham.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed she is alive and is being cared for in hospital.

They are trying to trace the little girl’s mother who they say will be in need of immediate medical attention.

They were called to the junction of where the Greenway meets High Street South last night (Thursday 18) by a dog walker who was passing by.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads policing in Newham, said: "Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital.

"I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

He continued, “I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life."

Police have closed the crime scene, but are now concerned for the mother's wellfare, and are appealing for her to come forward.

They said: “Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

"If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”