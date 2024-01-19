Transport for London (TfL) fares will be frozen until March next year, Sadiq Khan has announced.

The freeze will apply to pay-as-you-go fares for bus, Tube, DLR and tram journeys, and the majority of those fares for London Overground and Elizabeth line trips.

Mr Khan said this will be paid for by allocating £123 million of Greater London Authority funding.

His critics, one of whom is Conservative Mayoral candidate Susan Hall, have said is an attempt to buy votes ahead of May's election.

His main opponent in May’s mayoral election described the policy as a “last roll of the dice”.

City Hall said an example of the benefits of the freeze include someone commuting from Hornchurch to a central London station five days a week avoiding a potential 20p increase to their fare, saving up to £90 a year.

Sadiq Khan said: “While people across the country face another hike in their rail fares, I simply wasn’t prepared to stand by and see TfL customers face a similar hike.

“This is the fifth fares freeze I’ve done since becoming mayor, making transport in our city 21% cheaper than it would have been had fares risen by inflation.

“This shows that whenever I can freeze fares, I do so."

The London Mayor also announced that fines for fare dodgers will rise from £80 to £100 – reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days. It will come into effect from March 3.