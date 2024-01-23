Londoners will be able to hire e-bikes more readily from this summer, as Transport for London are bringing 1,400 more into the fleet.

There are currently 600 e-bikes available to hire across London as part of the Santander Cycles scheme, but the new plans will increase that number to 2,000.

More than 750,000 e-bike hires have taken place since their introduction, with double the number of hires per bike per day compared to classic bikes.

TFL say its part of work to expand and improve Santander Cycles to make cycling more accessible to everyone. They will be distributed across key London locations.

The transport network said 6.75 million member hires took place in 2023 - the most in a single year since the scheme began.

The scheme has had a record breaking year. Credit: TfL

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: "The e-bikes have proved hugely popular since they were introduced and help break down the barriers that stop some people from cycling.

"I'm determined to continue building a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone, and Santander Cycles plays a hugely important role in making active travel around the city as accessible as possible."

David Eddington, TfL's Head of Cycle Hire, said: "Santander Cycle e-bike usage in the capital is now more popular than ever so these additional e-bikes will allow more people to be able to access them.

"We've also listened to our customers regarding our fare tariff and are introducing a Day Pass to give people making multiple journeys in a day certainty about the overall cost of using the scheme."

TFL are also introducing a new day pass - which will cost £3 - to allow unlimited journeys under 30 minutes all day from Sunday 3 March.