“Horrible messages” about a teenager who is believed to have killed herself were said to be in a Snapchat group created by boys at her school, an inquest heard.

Mia Janin, a year 10 pupil at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, north-west London, was found dead at her family home in Harrow on March 12, 2021.

A Metropolitan Police officer emailed Rabbi Howard Cohen, former deputy headteacher at JFS, on May 10, 2021 saying pupils and parents had said: “Mia may have been subjected to bullying at school”.

The officer's correspondence added boys at the school “had a Snapchat group which has now been deleted because it contained some horrible messages about Mia”.

The police officer further queried in the email if Rabbi Cohen knew anything about the Snapchat group, and also requested other information - a new revelation at the inquest held at Barnet Coroner's Court.

The email sent by police had not been shown previously at the inquest Credit: Family handout

Rabbi Cohen forwarded the email onto a colleague and asked for them to share “everything and anything that you can”.

The colleague sent a reply to the officer which said “we were made aware of a Snapchat group involving certain boys”, before adding “we asked them to show us their phones, we did not see any messages involving Mia”.

But Rabbi Cohen said he could not recall the emails and he had not looked at the pupils’ phones.

He said the school did no internal investigation as the police were involved and the school “just wanted to assist the police”.

Rabbi Cohen told the inquest initiatives were brought in at JFS to help prevent harm after Mia’s death

He said “anonymous boxes” were brought in and a message put in all emails to parents.

Rabbi Cohen said: “I specifically remember bringing in anonymous boxes and I specifically remember putting in a message at the end of all emails home.

“Parents felt they didn’t feel they could speak up so I acted on that.”

Asked if the initiatives were in response to the aftermath of Mia’s death, he responded: “Yes,” but he also said the anonymous boxes had “not many, if any” concerns raised through that system.

P ut to him by his barrister that there was no material coming to his or the school’s attention prior to Mia’s death suggesting she was the victim of bullying, he replied: “We had no knowledge of this at the school.”

Mia’s father, Mariano Janin, said he believes she was cyber-bullied by other pupils at JFS.

A teacher at the JFS reportedly said they had seen students' phones but 'did not see any messages involving Mia' Credit: Family handout

Statements given by friends of Mia to the Metropolitan Police following her death were read out to the inquest on Tuesday.

In the statements, her friends said the youngster was bullied by other pupils at the school, adding their friendship group was nicknamed the “suicide squad” in the months leading up to her death.

They said that one of Mia’s TikTok videos was shared to a Snapchat group chat run by male pupils at JFS, where they made fun of her.

One child said the boys used the group chat to share nude photos of girls.

But north London area coroner Tony Murphy previously said there was no evidence of any images or videos involving Mia had been shared in the group chat, except for a TikTok video she posted the night before she returned to school.

The inquest continues.

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Call the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on 0800 58 58 58

See more links to advice and support here.

