Watch as an electric bus in a station in Putney catches fire (Credit: MyLondon)

An electric bus caught fire in Putney on Wednesday (January 24) - reportedly the third such blaze in recent weeks.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been told to reassure customers that the city's fleet is safe, as footage was shared online.The garage it was in had to be closed and evacuated while firefighters doused the flames.

A spokesperson for Transport for London said the: "Putney bus garage was partially closed following a fire on a bus."No one was on board the bus at the time and it was extinguished quickly. An investigation into the incident is now taking place.”TfL added that it was a route 265 bus and a different make and model to the one that caught fire in Wimbledon earlier this month.

The two vehicles were, however, both electric and managed by the same operator.

London Fire Brigade said at the time of the fire: "Firefighters tackled a fire involving an electric bus at a bus garage on Chelverton Road in Putney yesterday. Part of the bus was damaged by fire.

"Around 20 people left the building before firefighters arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

City Hall Conservatives' transport spokesman Keith Prince AM said: "Sadiq Khan must reassure Londoners that electric buses are safe. This is the third fire on an electric bus in as many weeks. We don't yet know the cause of the first two bus fires.

"The mayor needs to tell Londoners what's going on with electric buses and why they are bursting into flames.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's office has been approached for comment.