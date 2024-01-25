A murder investigation has been launched after 19-year-old's body was found by joggers in a park in west London. Tyler Donnelly left his home at 9.10pm on Wednesday, and rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue before entering Hanworth Park in Feltham.

He was found stabbed to death shortly before 7.40am on Thursday.

A crime scene remains in place in the park, however, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is still ongoing and police have appealed to the public to come forward with more information. “If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible, Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said.

“Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone? “The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue, were you travelling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler or anyone matching his description? “Tyler’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable - our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.” Anyone with information or footage relating to this incident can also call police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 1197/25JAN.

