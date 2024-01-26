The Metropolitan Police have issued descriptions of a woman they are keen to trace after a baby girl was found abandoned in East Ham.

The woman was seen entering the Greenway, E6 from the High Street South entrance at around 20:45 on Thursday 18.

After reviewing CCTV, police believe the woman is black, was wearing a large dark coat with a light coloured scarf or hood around her neck and had a rucksack on her back.

The newborn baby - less than one hour old - was found at the junction of Greenway and High Street South 30 minutes later.

She has since been discharged from hospital fit and well, and has been taken home by foster parents.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: "Baby Elsa is safe and well. I’m sure people will have seen recent reporting that she has now left hospital. Our colleagues in Newham Council continue to make sure she’s well looked after and cared for.

“My team are continuing their work. We’ve collected a considerable volume of CCTV footage. While we’re still examining it in detail, we have identified a woman we would like to speak to, and a witness who may have seen her.

“We believe the woman is black, was wearing a large dark coat with a light coloured scarf or hood around her neck and had a rucksack on her back.

“We believe this woman entered The Greenway from High Street South and left the Greenway heading in the direction Fabian Street."

They are also looking for a witness who may have seen her in the area.

They say he is male, wearing a dark coloured hooded coat with a backpack. The coat or backpack has a reflective strip on the back. He left The Greenway at around 21:10.

They have also said after speaking to local hospitals that baby Elsa was likely to have been born after a concealed pregnancy - and her mother likely did not go to hospital.

They have urged her mother to call 999 or go to hospital as: “Your daughter is safe and well, but we need make sure that you are too. You might need urgent medical care and support."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…