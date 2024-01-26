An anonymity order stopping the name of a Met police firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba being released will be lifted on March 1, a judge has ruled.

The anonymity order covering the officer known only as NX121 had previously been extended.

The officer is charged with the murder of the 24-year-old, who died from a gunshot after being stopped by police in Streatham in September 2022.

The car he was driving was followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.

He then turned into Kirkstall Gardens, a narrow residential street, where he was blocked by a marked police car, the two vehicles collided and a marksman fired one shot through the windscreen, hitting Mr Kaba in the head.

It later emerged that the Audi the 24-year-old was driving, which did not belong to him, had been linked by police to a firearms incident the previous day.

The trial has been put back to October 1.