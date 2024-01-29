English National Opera strike suspended

A planned strike by members of the English National Opera has been suspended. Members of Equity, a performing arts and entertainment trade union and the Musicians’ Union (MU), were due to walk out on Thursday – the opening night of a performance of The Handmaid’s Tale – in a dispute over cuts.

Equity was protesting as pay had been cut by 40% as a result of plans to reduce the ENO’s opera season in London following a reduction in Arts Council England funding.

An Equity spokesperson said: “We are pleased to announce that Equity has reached an interim settlement with the English National Opera (ENO) for the chorus. “Although this does not mark the absolute end of negotiations, we are confident that constructive talks can lead to a full resolution in the coming weeks."

Industrial action on the Handmaid’s Tale performance on February 1 has also been suspended. They added: “This suspension also allows time for the ENO to complete its negotiations with the Musicians’ Union, who are also suspending their action, and to confirm the final details of both offers.

“Our mandate for industrial action remains live until such time a full settlement is reached.”

Musicians' Union say whilst Equity has reached an interim settlement, they are still working on an agreement.

Naomi Pohl, Musicians’ Union general secretary, says: “The Musicians’ Union has made some progress but requires further negotiation to achieve a settlement that will be acceptable to its members.

"Consequently, industrial action on The Handmaid’s Tale on February 1 is suspended but our mandate for industrial action remains live until such a time a full settlement is reached. “The Musicians’ Union will continue taking action short of a strike while negotiations are ongoing and we have notified the management of further strike dates in two weeks’ time."

