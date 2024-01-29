A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a 4x4 after it failed to stop for police.

The rider was killed on the A3 near Putney Common, south-west London, in the early hours of Monday after the crash with a 4×4.

A police watchdog investigation is now underway after the death of a motorcyclist whose bike was hit by a Range Rover which had failed to stop for police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the Range Rover failed to stop for police at around 12.30am, sparking a chase before it hit the motorbike and overturned.

While the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, the driver of the Range Rover was not seriously hurt.

A statement from the IOPC said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the rider who died and all those who have been affected by this incident.”

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

