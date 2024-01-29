One person has died after being hit by a bus outside Victoria station in central London.

Police have confirmed a pedestrian has been killed.

Multiple police cars and fire engines could be seen at the site shortly after 9am on Monday.

Images and videos shared on social media showed the number 13 red double-decker bus had collided with a passenger stop.

Shattered glass at the stop and metal wreckage can be seen around the bus could be seen in images taken at the scene.

The incident took place outside Victoria station Credit: ITV News

Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was tragically killed following a collision with a bus in Victoria this morning.

“This will have been a deeply distressing incident for everyone involved and we have support available for those affected. TfL and the operator RATP are assisting the police with their investigation.”

More to follow.

