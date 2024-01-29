A police officer who punched a shopkeeper after mistaking him for a suspect has been found guilty of common assault.

Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh, 34, was called to a shop in Atlanta Boulevard, Romford, east London, on November 13 2022, by the shop worker, who said someone was damaging his shop sign.

Marsh tried to find the suspect, but then mistakenly identified the shopkeeper as the culprit and bundled him to the ground, with Marsh then punching him in the back of the head.

The shopkeeper was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car, before the officers realised their mistake and de-arrested him.

The shopkeeper complained to the Met who then referred the incident to the police watchdog.

The 34-year-old, from Canvey Island in Essex, was found guilty of common assault at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and will be sentenced on February 29.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate, and reasonable in the circumstances.

“There was no policing purpose or justification for the officer to strike the man, who posed no genuine risk.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

“The shopkeeper was a law-abiding member of the public who had called the police to report a crime when he became a victim of mistaken identity.

“We appreciate cases of mistaken identity can happen, however, PC Marsh made no attempt to establish the facts.

“Now PC Marsh has a conviction against his name.”

It has not yet been decided whether Marsh will face a disciplinary hearing over the case.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, in charge of policing in East London Area, said: "All police officers know they will be held to account for any use of force, and any use of force must be reasonable.

"On this occasion, PC Marsh went beyond the level of force necessary and it is right that he has to face the criminal consequences of his actions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...