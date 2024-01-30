A man has died after being shot by police in south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man attempting to force entry to a residential property in Bywater Place, Southwark, at 4.55am on Tuesday.

It was reported that the man, believed aged in his 30s, was armed with weapons including a crossbow and was threatening to harm residents inside the address.

The force said: “Local officers attended and attempted to speak to the man but, after being threatened, armed officers were called and quickly attended the scene.

“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged.

“Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid but sadly the man died at the scene.”

Two occupants received minor injuries during the incident.

