People nearby captured the fire on social media

An investigation has been launched after a fire broke out in a block of flats in Wembley on Monday evening.

20 fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called out to the flat fire on Elm Road just before 4pm. They managed to put it out by 10pm.

The fire brigade say no residents were injured, and they all escaped via evacuation routes with the help of firefighters upon arrival. Five adjoining blocks were also evacuated as a precaution.

Half of the external side of the building was damaged by fire and the roof of the block was destroyed.

Nearby residents were also advised to keep their doors and windows shut to stay safe from any smoke in the area.

Local fire crews and the LFB's Community Engagement team are continuing to give advice to local residents and provide support.

Two of the Brigade's 32 metre turntable ladders were used as water towers to help extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.