London Overground staff to strike next month over pay dispute

London Overground staff will strike next month over a pay dispute, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) has announced.

More than 300 security, control, station and revenue staff are set to walk out for 48 hours on February 19 and again on March 4.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for TfL and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.

"Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company.

"If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve."

