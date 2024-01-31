A mother whose son died from an accidental drug overdose is asking people to keep an eye out for his “precious and irreplaceable” trainers, after accidentally leaving them on a train on Friday.

Daniel Spargo-Mabbs, from Croydon, died more than 10 years ago, at aged 16 from an accidental overdose.

His mother Fiona has dedicated her life to delivering drugs education in schools ever since.

The pair of trainers are used by a charity, set up in her son's name, to bring Dan’s story to life in workshops that are delivered to children in years six to 13.

The trainers, which hold huge sentimental value, have not been seen since Friday when Fiona left them on a train traveling between East Croydon and London Victoria.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

On Friday, Fiona was traveling to a school on the 10.15am train between the family’s home in East Croydon to London Victoria, armed with the trainers.

However, after changing at Clapham Junction, Fiona realised she had left the trainers on board.

Lost property services have been informed, but the trainers are yet to be reunited with the family.

Fiona Spargo-Mabbs OBE said: "My heart sunk when I got off the train and realised I didn’t have the trainers with me anymore.

"Dan’s trainers are so precious to me and totally irreplaceable."

She added: "They’ve come into so many schools with me over the years, bringing Dan’s story to life, and his story is such a powerful way of engaging young people in why all the drug education they get from us matters so much.

"Losing the trainers feels like losing a little bit of Dan all over again.

"It would mean the world to me and my family to be reunited with Dan’s trainers, so please keep an eye out and get in touch if you spot them.”

Fiona and the rest of the Spargo-Mabbs family - are asking Londoners to keep an eye out for the trainers, including on re-selling sites like Vinted, Depop and eBay, and in local charity shops.

If you have seen the trainers they are asking that you get in touch with them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...