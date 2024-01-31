Victoria Bus Station: Victim named as 'beloved' Catherine Finnegan

Family members of a woman killed in a central London bus crash have paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister, partner”. Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, died after she was hit by a bus outside of Victoria Station on Monday morning. The 56-year-old, from County Galway, Ireland, died at the scene despite efforts of land and air ambulance crews.

The incident took place outside Victoria station Credit: ITV News

Her family paid tribute to their “beloved daughter, sister, partner, most adored auntie and treasured friend Catherine Finnegan, known as Kathleen, lost her life on January 29. “She will be remembered as a very unique lady who had the fast Irish wit and who made her family and friends so very proud of her bright, clever personality. “She was a whirlwind in any room and lit up this world with her energy, enthusiasm for life and joy. “She will be forever in our hearts.”

Officers were called to a collision between a bus and a pedestrian just before 9 am. Reports suggested a Number 13 double-decker bus crashed into a shelter at the busy transport hub. The female bus driver, in her 40s, was taken to the hospital and later discharged. In 2021, Melissa Burr was killed at the station after bus driver Olusofa Popoola accidentally accelerated into the back of a stationary bus, shunting it into her.

She was using a pedestrian walkway at the bus station and crossed towards the door of a 507 bus parked at its stop before she was hit. Victoria bus station was closed late last year for works designed to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility for partially sighted passengers. Problems highlighted included an “unconventional” layout of pedestrian crossings, use of markings and a lack of tactile paving, as well as one crossing that directed pedestrians into a bus stop. Police are asking for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to call 020 8543 5157 quoting CAD 1417/29Jan.

