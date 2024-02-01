Conservative Justice Minister Mike Freer said he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

He has served as the Finchley and Golders Green MP since 2010 but now says it is time to “say enough” as he can no longer put his family through the anxiety over his safety.

In a letter to his local Conservative association Mr Freer wrote it “will be an enormous wrench to step down”, but that the attacks “have weighed heavily on me and my husband, Angelo”.

The MP and his staff decided to wear stab vests when attending scheduled public events in his constituency after learning that Ali Harbi Ali had watched his Finchley office before going on to knife Sir David to death during a constituency surgery in 2021.

He said: "Since my election as MP in 2010 I have sadly had several serious threats to my personal safety.

"The attacks by Muslims Against Crusades, Ali Harbi Ali and the recent arson attack (where the motives remain unclear) have weighed heavily on me and my husband, Angelo."

"These serious incidents are alongside the many 'low level' incidents. No MP can operate effectively without the support of their spouse and wider family.

"Sadly the serious incidents place intolerable stress on them too."

Mr Freer won his seat by around 6,600 votes at the last general election in 2019, seeing off a Liberal Democrat challenger.

He added: "It will be an enormous wrench to step down, it has been the privilege of my life to serve the wonderfully diverse and vibrant area that is Finchley & Golders Green."

"Serving the constituents and getting things done is what makes the job worthwhile."

Mr Freer joins a series of MPs who have announced their intention not to contest the next election, which is expected later this year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…