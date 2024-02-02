Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg has had her public order charge thrown out due to unlawful police conditions, a judge has ruled.

The 21-year-old, from Sweden, was arrested during a demonstration near the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair, London, on October 17 2023 as oil executives met inside for a conference.

Thunberg pleaded not guilty to breaching Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 alongside two Fossil Free London (FFL) protesters and two Greenpeace activists at the trial whoch lasted for two days.

The climate campaigner appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday where District Judge John Law said conditions imposed on protesters were “so unclear that it is unlawful” which meant “anyone failing to comply were actually committing no offence”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…