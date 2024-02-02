Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined eco protesters to stage a demonstration at the Science Museum in South Kensington on Thursday evening in a row over their sponsors.

Extinction Rebellion protesters interrrupted a panel talk organised at the event on predictions for 2024 by hanging banners that said "2024, more droughts, floods and deaths - fuelled by Science Museum oil and gas sponsors".

According to their website, the museum is setting out to discover "how the world can generate and use energy more sustainable to... limit climate change in our... gallery".

But some have criticised the operations of the coal giant, Adani, which sponsors the museum's Green Energy Gallery, saying it is contributing to the climate crisis and contradict the gallery's aims.

After interrupting the talk, a microphone was handed to Thunberg where she addressed the event: "It is about time to practice what you preach... Adani recently invested $16 billion in a new Australian coal mine. Is that what you stand for at the science museum?"

The Science Museum says the sponsorship deal is solely with Adani Green Energy, a renewables-focused subsidiary.

Previously, it has also said that it "retains editorial control" within its galleries and exhibitions in any deals signed.

It came on the same day the 21-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' court after previously denying breaching the Public Order Act 1986.

She is accused of breaching sections 14 of the act by blocking the entrance to the InterContinental Hotel in Mayfair on 17 October last year while oil executives attended an Energy Intelligence Forum inside.

She appeared at court with two Fossil Free protesters and two Greenpeace activists. All five pleaded not guilty on Thursday. The trial is due to conclude on Friday.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…