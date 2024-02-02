A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern gallery in London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

In statement, the Metropolitan Police said “Police were called at 10:45hrs to reports of a man fallen from the Tate Modern on Bankside, SE1.

“Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene the man sadly died at the scene.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the man and notify next of kin.

“A scene and cordons remain in place.

“The death is currently being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious.”